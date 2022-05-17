Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 56,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $269.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.96.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

