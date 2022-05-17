Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after acquiring an additional 472,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,747,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 304,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.