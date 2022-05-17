Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.76. 8,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.