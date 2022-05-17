Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.37. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.