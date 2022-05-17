Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,481,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,197,839,000 after purchasing an additional 178,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 323,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,674,728. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.