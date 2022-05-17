Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $4.37 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.96. 64,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,567. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

