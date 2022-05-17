Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,497. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.16 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.29 and its 200 day moving average is $289.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

