Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,346 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,595,347 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

