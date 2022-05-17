Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,755 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 190,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,556,540. The company has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.