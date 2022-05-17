Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 349 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

ALGN stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.16. 5,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,626. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $250.64 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

