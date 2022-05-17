Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,630 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.85.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,794. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.