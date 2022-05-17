Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 458.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

