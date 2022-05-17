Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

CCO opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.38. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

