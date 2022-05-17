Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:YOU traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,990,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,476,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,504,616.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clear Secure by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 232.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

