CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $2,792.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,844,866 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

