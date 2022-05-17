CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $619,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Roblox comprises approximately 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 204.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,248 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,915,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. 67,884,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,596,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

