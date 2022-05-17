Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.52. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

