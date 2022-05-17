Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CGTX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

CGTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,539. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

