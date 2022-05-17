Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

RNP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 120,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.