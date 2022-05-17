Coin98 Reaches One Day Volume of $27.07 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $93.43 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

