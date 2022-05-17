Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $23,277,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. 113,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,597. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

