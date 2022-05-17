Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group reported sales of $945.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. 64,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,652. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.56. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.