Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCHWF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

About Columbia Care (Get Rating)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.