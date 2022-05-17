Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,061,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. 21,015,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,996,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.