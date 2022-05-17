Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comerica were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

