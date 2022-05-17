Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

CMA stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 91,537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

