Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.95.

CMA opened at $75.37 on Friday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

