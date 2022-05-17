Comparing CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software -20.58% -12.42% -5.44% Semrush -3.57% -4.19% -3.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyberArk Software and Semrush’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $502.92 million 10.36 -$83.95 million ($2.67) -48.75 Semrush $188.00 million 7.15 -$3.29 million ($0.05) -190.80

Semrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberArk Software. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CyberArk Software and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 2 14 0 2.88 Semrush 0 2 3 0 2.60

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus target price of $181.65, indicating a potential upside of 39.57%. Semrush has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 84.49%. Given Semrush’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Summary

Semrush beats CyberArk Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

