Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,619.60.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 1,854,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,219. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

