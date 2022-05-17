Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. 753,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 268,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

