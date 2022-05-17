Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $110,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

