Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CLEV opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

