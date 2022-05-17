Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of CLEV opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.13.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
