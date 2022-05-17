Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 538,456 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

