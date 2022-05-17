Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in WesBanco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WesBanco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

