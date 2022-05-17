Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 115 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $473.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.39.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

