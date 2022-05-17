Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $61,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,931,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

BL stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

