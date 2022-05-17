Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $67,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

