Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $68,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.