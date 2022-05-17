Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after buying an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AGCO by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $150.68.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

