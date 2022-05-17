Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.01 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

