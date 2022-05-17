Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,202 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 338,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JCPB opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.