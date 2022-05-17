Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.65.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,091,907.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 509,025 shares worth $20,927,268. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

