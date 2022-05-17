Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.79–$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.41 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.65.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. 3,371,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 509,025 shares worth $20,927,268. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Confluent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.