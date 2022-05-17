ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.79.

COP opened at $105.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $107.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

