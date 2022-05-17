Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

