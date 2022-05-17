Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.89.

STZ stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.90. 6,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,825. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.