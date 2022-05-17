Contrasting Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 65.94% 11.50% 7.67% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.22 $4.42 million $0.43 12.70 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

