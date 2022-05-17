Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00517675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,759.46 or 1.85307410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.