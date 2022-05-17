Core Alternative Capital Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after buying an additional 1,123,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. 3,057,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,639,772. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

