Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,673 shares of company stock worth $1,620,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.35. The stock had a trading volume of 674,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,085,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.94 and its 200-day moving average is $267.14. The firm has a market cap of $539.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

